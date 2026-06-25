DFT Mobilises Economic Experts to Empower Thai SMEs, Unveiling Strategies to Win Under the New World Trade Order

The Department of Foreign Trade deploys innovative digital platforms and expert networks to help Thai businesses navigate complex global geopolitics.
The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has achieved resounding success with its flagship annual seminar, 'Winning in Trade Under the New World Order,' which drew an overwhelming crowd of nearly 500 entrepreneurs.
The department expressed absolute confidence that the event will successfully upgrade Thai businesses, helping them recalibrate their commercial strategies to tackle shifting geopolitical realities and sustainably capitalise on fresh opportunities on the global stage.
Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the DFT, revealed that amid the intense volatility of the global trade and geopolitical landscape—which continues to bring forth unprecedented structural challenges—the DFT, under the Ministry of Commerce, hosted the seminar on Thursday, 25 June 2026, at the Hotel Nikko Bangkok.
The event was specifically engineered to prepare Thai entrepreneurs for the emerging world order and rapidly enhance their competitive edge in international markets.
Dr Kirida Bhaopichitr, vice minister for Commerce, presided over the event and delivered the keynote address to a packed audience of over 450 participants, consisting heavily of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), importers, exporters, investors, and high-level representatives from both the public and private sectors.
The seminar served as a high-level strategic platform to enrich professional knowledge across multiple dimensions, including macroeconomic trends, geopolitical fracturing, international trade measures, and shifting global market demands.
Crucially, the event was designed to ensure Thai entrepreneurs can adapt proactively whilst cementing a robust network of cooperation between the state and private enterprises.
A central highlight was the panel discussion titled 'Seizing Opportunities towards Victory: Under the New World Order,' which featured the DFT Director-General alongside three of Thailand’s most prominent economic minds:
• Dr Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand
• Satha Vanalabhpatana, chief strategy officer of Amata Corporation Public Company Limited
• Burin Adulwattana, managing director and chief economist of Kasikorn Research Centre Company Limited
Together, the panellists crystallised actionable strategic directions to drive sustainable trade and secure long-term economic growth.
Arada added, "The afternoon session featured our intensive 'Smart Synergy Workshop,' which provided vital hands-on opportunities for entrepreneurs to master four core digital systems developed by the DFT to facilitate professional-grade, streamlined trade. These state-of-the-art platforms include the SMART-I system for digital import-export licensing, the TCWMD system for managing trade related to dual-use items and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the ROVERs PLUS system for strict rules of origin verification, and the SMART C/O system for the automated issuance of electronic certificates of origin. A dedicated team of technical experts from the DFT was on hand to provide direct, close guidance."
Furthermore, the event showcased a comprehensive exhibition detailing the DFT's active global missions, alongside a premium display of innovative Thai agricultural products from past winners of the prestigious Agri Plus Award 2026.
A highly popular feature of the day was the specialised trade clinic booth, which offered comprehensive, complimentary advice covering trade logistics, finance, international investment, and complex export compliance.
This integrated, one-stop service was made possible through the DFT's strategic collaboration with five key partner organisations: the Department of Business Development, the Department of International Trade Promotion, Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited, Thailand Post Company Limited, and SCG JWD Logistics Public Company Limited.
"The Department of Foreign Trade is confident that the outcomes of this event will equip participants, especially our vital SME sector, with the deep insights and data-driven knowledge required to refine their business strategies and effectively boost their global competitiveness. It also establishes a clear, correct understanding of the government's role as a dedicated partner standing directly alongside the private sector. Ultimately, this fosters a sustainable network for collaboration and information exchange, which serves as the essential foundation for driving Thailand’s economic and trade growth securely," Arada concluded.
For international trade inquiries or to access the DFT’s digital trade facilitation services, entrepreneurs can contact the Department of Foreign Trade hotline at 1385, visit the official website at www.dft.go.th, or follow the official Facebook page "Department of Foreign Trade DFT".