Thailand Charts Course for Victory Amid Shifting Global Trade Order

Industry leaders and officials urge Thai businesses to embrace resilience, AI, and ESG standards as geopolitical tensions redraw the rules of global commerce.

Senior officials, business leaders, and economists have sounded the alarm over a fundamental transformation in the rules governing international trade, urging Thai entrepreneurs to act swiftly or risk being left behind in a world where political alliances increasingly trump economic efficiency.

The warnings came during the first major seminar of the 2026 fiscal year, titled "Winning in Trade: Under the New World Order," held in Bangkok on Thursday and attended by prominent figures from the public, private, and academic sectors.

From Efficiency to Resilience

Arada Fuangtong, director general of the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), set the tone by declaring that the era of globalisation — built on open markets and cost-driven logic — is over. In its place, she said, has emerged a more volatile world order defined by geopolitical rivalry and economic fragmentation, where trade flows are dictated as much by political alignment as by commercial advantage.

"We are moving from a focus on efficiency to resilience," Arada said. "The ability to fall and get up quickly is now more vital than being the lowest-cost producer."



She outlined plans to transform the DFT from a regulatory body into a "Trade Integrator," deploying digital tools such as smart certificates of origin and early-warning systems for trade barriers, with the private sector incorporated into all future trade strategies.

