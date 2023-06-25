Deadline is tonight for Stark shareholders to join lawsuit

A total of 1,352 individual shareholders are seeking compensation of 2.5 billion baht.

Nuttawut Rungwong, the chairman of the board of directors of Tontarn Corporation Investment Advisory Securities Co Ltd, provided an update on the progress of bringing together investors affected by the collapse of Stark Corporation Plc's share price. He urged the victims to come forward and sign up online before the deadline at midnight today (June 25).

After compiling the list of victims, the Thai Investors Association will collect all the necessary evidence to be submitted to the lawyers handling the group litigation.

The victims' representatives will file the class-action lawsuit on behalf of all complainants. Only victims who participate in the lawsuit will be eligible for compensation, Nuttawut said.

Both criminal and civil action will be taken against the wrongdoers. Similar cases have been concluded in other countries with criminal proceedings and payment of damages to victims.

Currently, 1,352 individuals of the total 11,000 Stark shareholders have already signed up, seeking damages amounting to 2.5 billion baht.

To assist the victims, the Thai Investors Association has collaborated with the Lawyers Council of Thailand and a group of experienced lawyers in handling group litigation and business-related cases. They have joined forces to seek justice for investors and hold the wrongdoers accountable. Additionally, they aim to encourage regulatory bodies overseeing the stock market to establish more effective measures to prevent and regulate companies in the stock market