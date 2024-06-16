Four Senate candidates in Bangkok protest against alleged counting error

The four candidates of the law and judicial profession group, which had 83 candidates at the provincial level of the senatorial poll, vowed to file complaints with the police and the Election Commission.

The four protesting candidates were identified as Thanesuan Mahathaninwong, Sunthorn Suptantikul, Boonyarat Pattanamahin, and Thukchai Kanchanaseth.

The EC officials at the Bangkok election venue announced that three candidates of the group had got four votes each and were considered the first three to move into the second round of voting.

The officials said 13 other candidates of the group had an equal number of three votes so they would decide by a draw of lots the fourth and fifth place. The four protesting candidates were not among the 13 candidates who got three votes.