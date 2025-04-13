Louis and Korrawan seize halfway lead at JAT-NB3 Asian Championship

Overnight leader Louis continued his fine form with a second-round 68, bringing his total to 9-under-par 133, four shots ahead of Charongrat Jitnavasathien to remain in contention for the Boys’ Open title.

Competing in the 14–15 age division, Louis tallied seven birdies against four bogeys to retain his lead atop the leaderboard. Wannagorn Bennukul carded an even-par 71 to sit eight shots off the pace at 1-under-par 141.

In the Boys’ 16–18 category, Charongrat, the inaugural JAT-NB3 Elite Series winner last September, posted a 71 for a two-round total of 5-under 137, holding a one-shot advantage over Jayawardana Dornan, who fired an impressive 67 to move into solo second at 138.

In the Girls’ 16–18 division, Korrawan surged into the lead with a round of 67, featuring seven birdies, including four on the back nine, offset by four bogeys.

Her two-round total of even-par 142 edged her one stroke clear of Varaya Wisitsakda, who shot a solid 68 highlighted by four birdies and just one bogey, finishing the day at 1-over-par 143.

Vichayada Raemmuang carded a 72 to remain in contention, also with a total of 143

In the Girls’ 14–15 division, Thanyanate Bhummabhuti signed for a 72 to share the top spot at 4-over-par 146 with Kankawee Linjongsubongkot, who returned a 74.