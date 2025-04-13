Louis and Korrawan seize halfway lead at JAT-NB3 Asian Championship

Overnight leader Louis continued his fine form with a second-round 68, bringing his total to 9-under-par 133, four shots ahead of Charongrat Jitnavasathien to remain in contention for the Boys’ Open title.
Competing in the 14–15 age division, Louis tallied seven birdies against four bogeys to retain his lead atop the leaderboard. Wannagorn Bennukul carded an even-par 71 to sit eight shots off the pace at 1-under-par 141.
In the Boys’ 16–18 category, Charongrat, the inaugural JAT-NB3 Elite Series winner last September, posted a 71 for a two-round total of 5-under 137, holding a one-shot advantage over Jayawardana Dornan, who fired an impressive 67 to move into solo second at 138.
In the Girls’ 16–18 division, Korrawan surged into the lead with a round of 67, featuring seven birdies, including four on the back nine, offset by four bogeys.
Her two-round total of even-par 142 edged her one stroke clear of Varaya Wisitsakda, who shot a solid 68 highlighted by four birdies and just one bogey, finishing the day at 1-over-par 143.
Vichayada Raemmuang carded a 72 to remain in contention, also with a total of 143
In the Girls’ 14–15 division, Thanyanate Bhummabhuti signed for a 72 to share the top spot at 4-over-par 146 with Kankawee Linjongsubongkot, who returned a 74.
In the Boys’ 12–13 group, Patchirawat Rajsanmuang held the overnight lead after a 75, bringing his total to 6-over-par 148. He led by 14 shots over Troy Buttimer, who carded an 82 for a 162 total.
On the girls’ side, Pasamon Meesavad posted a 73 for a two-round score of 1-over-par 143, keeping her ahead of Tsai Yu Cheng, who stood five strokes back at 148.
In the 10–11 age division, Asakorn Hattabodee shot a 76 to move to 10-over-par 152, opening up an 11-stroke lead over Tayler Saslow in the boys’ category. Among the girls, Anna Ponghathaikul fired a 73 to take the lead with a total of 147, two shots ahead of Richy Kittiwatthanakul.
The JAT-NB3 Asian Championship is the result of a strategic collaboration between TrustGolf, a premier golf training facility equipped with cutting-edge technology, and NB3, founded by former PGA Tour player Notah Begay III.
The international leg of the JAT-NB3 Series features rising junior golf talents from around the world, with 80% of the field comprising top Thai juniors who qualified through Order of Merit points earned across six events. The remaining 20% includes international invitees from 11 countries.
After the 2025 series, the top eight players from the JAT Order of Merit will earn coveted spots to represent Thailand at the NB3 Junior Golf National Championship in the United States this November.
The event offers young golfers a world-class competitive platform and valuable exposure to collegiate coaches and future academic opportunities.