Thrilling Start: Three-Way Tie in Boys’ Open, Kankakee Shines in Girls’ Division at JAT-NB3 Elite Series

Meanwhile, Kankawee Linjongsubongkot delivered a superb performance, firing a 2-under-par 70 to seize the solo lead in the Open Class Girls while also topping the leaderboard in Class B Girls.
The high-stakes tournament, running from March 28–30, serves as the final ranking event for the JAT Order of Merit, with scores contributing to the Junior Golf Scoreboard and the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Players are battling across four age groups in a 54-hole stroke play format, with the Open Class champions determined from combined Class A and B results.
On the boys' side, Tanasorn, Charongrat, and Panot showcased steady play to set the early pace, with all three players navigating the par-72 layout in 72 strokes.
Chalongrat, analysing his round, acknowledged room for improvement in his putting. "Overall, my game was solid, but I struggled with my stroke on the greens. I’ll work on that and come back stronger tomorrow," he said.
In the girls’ division, Kankavee emerged as the standout performer of the day, displaying precision and composure to take a two-stroke lead.
"I had fun and felt no pressure. My driver strayed left a bit, but I managed to recover well," she said after her round. "I hope to keep this momentum going for the next two days." Close behind was Suritpreeya Pruksanubal, who finished at even-par 72, with Natcharey Khunpasut holding third place with a 73.
Other divisions also witnessed fierce competition. In Class A Girls, Korrawan Bennukul and Sirikorn Somprakhon posted identical scores of 2-over-par 74 to share the lead, with Yutika Nuammaiphum trailing at 4-over-par 76.
In Class B Boys, Jessada Chuangprayoon grabbed the lead with a 4-over-par 76, while Napaswat Rattanasiriwilai followed in second with a 9-over-par 81.
With two rounds to go, players are not only chasing the title but also valuable ranking points. The event plays a crucial role in determining qualifiers for the Asian Championship at Royal Hills Golf Resort & Spa in April, where 80% of the field will be selected based on the JAT Order of Merit, with the rest coming from various Asian nations. At stake are eight coveted spots for the NB3 World Championship in the US this November, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.