Thrilling Start: Three-Way Tie in Boys’ Open, Kankakee Shines in Girls’ Division at JAT-NB3 Elite Series

Chalongrat, analysing his round, acknowledged room for improvement in his putting. "Overall, my game was solid, but I struggled with my stroke on the greens. I’ll work on that and come back stronger tomorrow," he said.

In the girls’ division, Kankavee emerged as the standout performer of the day, displaying precision and composure to take a two-stroke lead.

"I had fun and felt no pressure. My driver strayed left a bit, but I managed to recover well," she said after her round. "I hope to keep this momentum going for the next two days." Close behind was Suritpreeya Pruksanubal, who finished at even-par 72, with Natcharey Khunpasut holding third place with a 73.

Other divisions also witnessed fierce competition. In Class A Girls, Korrawan Bennukul and Sirikorn Somprakhon posted identical scores of 2-over-par 74 to share the lead, with Yutika Nuammaiphum trailing at 4-over-par 76.