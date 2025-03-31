Sukanant siblings battle weather to reign supreme at JAT-NB3 Elite Series #6

Panot fired a second consecutive 71 to claim the Boys’ A and Open titles with a total score of 2-under-par 214. Meanwhile, Parut prevailed in a tense playoff against Korrawan Bennukul after both finished tied at 2-over-par 218 in regulation.

The final day saw dramatic developments, with play suspended due to unplayable weather conditions. Despite the interruptions, Panot delivered a steady round, trading four birdies with four bogeys before sinking a decisive birdie on the 18th hole to edge out second-round leader Tanasorn Pholtape, who carded a 74 to finish one stroke back at 215. Teerawut Boonseeor took third place at 218.

“I’m pleased with my performance this week,” said Panot, who also won the Open and A divisions in the fourth circuit last December. “I was three shots behind at the turn, but birdies on holes 14, 16, and 18 helped me turn it around. This tournament has been a great learning experience.”