Sukanant siblings battle weather to reign supreme at JAT-NB3 Elite Series #6

Panot fired a second consecutive 71 to claim the Boys’ A and Open titles with a total score of 2-under-par 214. Meanwhile, Parut prevailed in a tense playoff against Korrawan Bennukul after both finished tied at 2-over-par 218 in regulation.
The final day saw dramatic developments, with play suspended due to unplayable weather conditions. Despite the interruptions, Panot delivered a steady round, trading four birdies with four bogeys before sinking a decisive birdie on the 18th hole to edge out second-round leader Tanasorn Pholtape, who carded a 74 to finish one stroke back at 215. Teerawut Boonseeor took third place at 218.
“I’m pleased with my performance this week,” said Panot, who also won the Open and A divisions in the fourth circuit last December. “I was three shots behind at the turn, but birdies on holes 14, 16, and 18 helped me turn it around. This tournament has been a great learning experience.”
In the Girls’ A division, Parut delivered back-to-back bogeys on holes No. 17 and 18, signing off with a 75 that required a playoff against Korrawan, who had carded a 72. On the first extra hole at No. 10, Parut drained a two-foot birdie putt to seal the victory.
“I made several mistakes, and the rain delays disrupted my rhythm,” said Parut. “But I was fortunate to get a chance in the playoffs, and this experience will help me grow.”
The B Girls’ event also saw a gripping battle, with Suritpreeya Pruksanubal and Natcharey Khunapasut locked in a tie at 3-over-par 219. The two remained deadlocked through five playoff holes before tournament officials, citing worsening weather, declared them co-champions.
Jessada Chuangprayoon secured the Boys’ B title with a final-round 73, finishing at 13-over-par 229. Napatsawat Rattanasiriwilai placed second at 255.
In the Girls’ C division, Sirinyamas Thummarattanadee emerged victorious with a closing 77, posting an 18-over-par 162 total to beat Supapit Pruksanubal, who finished runner-up at 178.
Hazel Marie Stitt claimed the Girls’ D title with a 176 total, while Elli Floeth finished a distant second at 214.
Dr Prin Singhanart, founder of TrustGolf and the TrustGolf Tour, presented the winners with their trophies and certificates.
The list of players advancing to the Asian Championship, set for April 11-13, will be announced soon. The tournament, featuring 80% of its field from the JAT Order of Merit standings and 20% from international players across Asia, will determine the qualifiers for the NB3 World Championship in the United States this November.