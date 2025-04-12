Louis Mahakan leads with 65 amid rain at JAT-NB3 opener

Despite a brief mid-morning rain interruption that caused a temporary halt in play, Louis kept his rhythm, producing eight birdies—four of them after the turn—against two bogeys to finish one stroke ahead in the Boys 14–15 division.
He led a tight leaderboard in the Open that included Charongrat Jitnavasathien, the winner of the JAT-NB3 Elite Series first circuit, and Tristan Jefferson L. Padilla, both carding 66s at the par-71 layout.
In the Girls Open, Vichayada Raemmuang turned in an even-par 71, mixing four birdies with four bogeys to take the solo lead in the field. Just one shot behind were Kankawee Linjongsubongkot and Natchanan Sunthonthip, both carding 72s.
Natchanan’s round was eventful, featuring three birdies and an eagle on the 10th, but marred by six bogeys. Kankawee, steady through the round, shared the position after a balanced performance.
Padilla, in the Boys 16–18 category, showed poise down the stretch, delivering a flawless back nine to match Charongrat’s 66. Charongrat’s round was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 second hole, along with four birdies and a lone bogey.
Vichayada set the pace in the girls' division with a 71, while the trio of Varaya Wisitsakda, Thonnatcha Parnthepin, and Korrawan Bennukul trailed four strokes behind, each carding a 75.
Among the Boys 14–15, Louis stood tall with his 65, while Wannagorn Bennukul, one of three Bennukul siblings in action this week, trailed five shots back with a 70 after a rollercoaster round that included six birdies, three bogeys, and a double. Lubanzi Tselane rounded out the top three with a 71, trading four birdies for four bogeys.
In the Boys 12–13 division, Parchirawat Rajsanmuang took control with a 73, while Troy Buttimer sat seven shots behind. On the girls’ side, Pasamon Meesavad emerged on top with a solid 70, one stroke clear of Sirikarn Vichkovitten, who stayed close with a 71.
Asakorn Hattabodee led the Boys 10–11 division with a 76, keeping Tyler Saslow at bay, who finished with an 86. In the girls’ category, Richy Kittiwatthanakul stole the show with a composed 71 to lead Anna Ponghathaikul by three strokes.
The JAT-NB3 Asian Championship is the result of a strategic collaboration between TrustGolf, a premier golf training facility equipped with cutting-edge technology, and NB3, founded by former PGA Tour player Notah Begay III.
This international leg of the JAT-NB3 Series features rising junior golf talents from around the world, with 80% of the field made up of top Thai juniors who qualified through Order of Merit points earned across six events. The remaining 20% includes international invitees from 11 countries.
After the 2025 series, the top eight players from the JAT Order of Merit will earn coveted spots to represent Thailand at the NB3 Junior Golf National Championship in the United States this November. The event offers young golfers a world-class competitive platform and valuable exposure to collegiate coaches and future academic opportunities.