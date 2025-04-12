Louis Mahakan leads with 65 amid rain at JAT-NB3 opener

Despite a brief mid-morning rain interruption that caused a temporary halt in play, Louis kept his rhythm, producing eight birdies—four of them after the turn—against two bogeys to finish one stroke ahead in the Boys 14–15 division.

He led a tight leaderboard in the Open that included Charongrat Jitnavasathien, the winner of the JAT-NB3 Elite Series first circuit, and Tristan Jefferson L. Padilla, both carding 66s at the par-71 layout.

In the Girls Open, Vichayada Raemmuang turned in an even-par 71, mixing four birdies with four bogeys to take the solo lead in the field. Just one shot behind were Kankawee Linjongsubongkot and Natchanan Sunthonthip, both carding 72s.

Natchanan’s round was eventful, featuring three birdies and an eagle on the 10th, but marred by six bogeys. Kankawee, steady through the round, shared the position after a balanced performance.