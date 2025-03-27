JAT-NB3 Junior Golf Series wraps up at Rayong Green Valley

After five intense events, this showdown is the last chance for junior golfers to secure their spots at the Asian Championship, set for April 11-13 at Royal Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Nakhon Nayok. More than just a regional title, the event serves as a gateway to the NB3 World Championship in the US this November, where the best of the best will compete on a global stage. Adding to the prestige, top performers will also earn a spot in the US Summer Camp, a rare opportunity to train under world-class coaches.
Organized by Trust Golf in partnership with Notah Begay III’s NB3, the tournament is a proving ground for rising golf stars, awarding points for the JAT Order of Merit and is officially recognized by the Junior Golf Scoreboard and World Amateur Golf Ranking. The stroke-play format divides players into four categories for both boys and girls:
• Class A (15-18 years old) – 54 holes over 3 days
• Class B (13-14 years old) – 54 holes over 3 days
• Class C (10-12 years old) – 36 holes over 2 days
• Class D (Under 10 years old) – 36 holes over 2 days
An Open Class will also determine an overall champion, pulling scores from Class A and B.
With double points in play, every stroke matters. The top-ranked players from the JAT Order of Merit (80%) and international competitors (20%) will earn their tickets to the Asian Championship, where the field will fight for eight exclusive spots in the NB3 World Championship in the US The top 20 players in the JAT Order of Merit will also land a spot in the US Summer Camp, setting them up for an elite-level training experience.
For those looking to follow the action, updates are available on Facebook: Junior Asian Tour, or contact LINE: @trustgolf and Phone: 02-074-8995.