Big names fail in first round of provincial level of Senate election

Several well-known candidates failed to make it to the second round of the provincial-level senatorial poll in Bangkok on Sunday.
Those who failed to earn enough votes to enter the second round of the provincial level included Somchai Srisuriyakorn, a former election commissioner, Santhana Prayoonrat, Yutthapichai Charnlekha, Sonthiya Sawasdee, and Dr Rienthong Naenna.
Well-known candidates who passed to the second round included Rosana Tositrakul, Angkhana Neelapaijit, Prateep Ungsongtham Hata, and Waranchai Chokechana.
The complex senatorial election system requires six rounds of voting – two each at the district, provincial and national levels. District-level voting was scheduled for June 9, provincial-level voting for June 16, and national-level voting for June 26. The results are due to be announced on July 2.
For the provincial level, candidates of each of 20 professional groups are required to cast two votes among themselves to elect the top five vote getters. In case of a draw, a lot drawing will be held to select the top five to pass to the second round.
In the second round, each candidate must vote for one candidate in each of the other groups and cannot vote for a candidate in his or her own group.
The two top vote earners of each group will pass to the national level contest.
Well-known candidates who did not pass the first round in provinces included Chakkraphan Yomchinda, a former well-known news anchorman. He failed the first round in Rayong after a lot drawing.
Narakorn Tiyayon, a former popular TV announcer, also failed the first round in the provincial level in Chiang Mai.
Somchai said he got only four votes, not enough to enter the second round.
He said he was not sorry because he regarded the top-five vote earners in this group as all qualified.
Santhana, a former deputy commissioner of the Special Branch Police Bureau, said he did not earn any votes.
He alleged that the voting had been systematically colluded and he had enough evidence to file a complaint about alleged election fraud with the Election Commission Office.
Rienthong, director of Mongkutwattana Hospital, said his group ended up in a tie among candidates in the first round so he gave up his rights to enter the lot drawing.