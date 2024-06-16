Big names fail in first round of provincial level of Senate election

For the provincial level, candidates of each of 20 professional groups are required to cast two votes among themselves to elect the top five vote getters. In case of a draw, a lot drawing will be held to select the top five to pass to the second round.

In the second round, each candidate must vote for one candidate in each of the other groups and cannot vote for a candidate in his or her own group.

The two top vote earners of each group will pass to the national level contest.

Well-known candidates who did not pass the first round in provinces included Chakkraphan Yomchinda, a former well-known news anchorman. He failed the first round in Rayong after a lot drawing.

Narakorn Tiyayon, a former popular TV announcer, also failed the first round in the provincial level in Chiang Mai.

Somchai said he got only four votes, not enough to enter the second round.