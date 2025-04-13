State visits to enhance mutual understanding

Expectations are high that Xi's upcoming five-day visit to Southeast Asia will provide new impetus for peace and development in the region and beyond.

The visit also comes days after China reiterated its commitment to the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in its neighborhood diplomacy, at a central conference on work related to neighboring countries.

"Neighboring countries are China's priority in its diplomacy. China and Southeast Asian countries are good neighbors, good friends and good partners with a shared future," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Friday at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Xi's state visit to Vietnam, from Monday to Tuesday, will be his fourth visit to the socialist neighbor since 2013. During his last trip at the end of 2023, the leaders of the two countries jointly pledged to build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.