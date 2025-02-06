Paetongtarn meets Xi Jinping in Beijing

In the afternoon of the same day, the Prime Minister will attend a military parade inspection ceremony at the Great Hall of the People and will meet with Li Qiang, Premier of China, and his delegation.

The Prime Minister extended Chinese New Year greetings and expressed her honour and pleasure in visiting China in 2025, a special year marking the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations. She highlighted the enduring friendship between the two nations, which have supported each other through challenges over the decades.

China remains Thailand’s key economic partner, ranking as its top trading partner for 12 consecutive years and one of the leading investors in Thailand, with investments exceeding $100 billion. The Prime Minister emphasized continued cooperation to sustain this special relationship for future generations.

President Xi Jinping reaffirmed that China views Thailand as a priority in developing relations with neighbouring countries. He expressed support for Thailand’s development, the new Thai government’s administration, and Thailand’s growing role on both regional and international stages.