China’s Xi lauds Thailand’s efforts to crack down on scam call centres

China's President Xi Jinping praised Thailand for cracking down on call centre gangs and promoting multi-level cooperation during his meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Beijing on Thursday.

During the meeting at the Great Hall of the People, both nations celebrated their 50th year of diplomatic relations, while strengthening their commitment to economic and security partnerships, Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, said.

China has maintained its position as Thailand's primary trading partner for 12 consecutive years, with investments exceeding $100 billion.

President Xi expressed firm support for joint operations against fraud, kidnapping, and human trafficking, praising Thailand's recent success in dismantling transnational criminal networks, particularly call-centre scams that have targeted Chinese citizens.

