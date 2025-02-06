China’s Xi lauds Thailand’s efforts to crack down on scam call centres

China's President Xi Jinping praised Thailand for cracking down on call centre gangs and promoting multi-level cooperation during his meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Beijing on Thursday.
During the meeting at the Great Hall of the People, both nations celebrated their 50th year of diplomatic relations, while strengthening their commitment to economic and security partnerships, Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, said.
China has maintained its position as Thailand's primary trading partner for 12 consecutive years, with investments exceeding $100 billion.
President Xi expressed firm support for joint operations against fraud, kidnapping, and human trafficking, praising Thailand's recent success in dismantling transnational criminal networks, particularly call-centre scams that have targeted Chinese citizens.
Paetongtarn emphasised her government's dedication to public safety: "The safety of citizens and tourists in Thailand is of utmost importance to the Thai government," she said, pledging continued cooperation with China in combating criminal activities.
The discussion also covered significant infrastructure developments, with Paetongtarn highlighting the Thai Cabinet's recent approval of the second phase of a high-speed rail project linking Bangkok to Nong Khai province, aimed at enhancing regional connectivity.
To commemorate their diplomatic relationship, both nations have planned several cultural initiatives, including the temporary enshrinement of the Tooth Relic in Thailand and the gifting of giant pandas. The leaders also agreed to expand educational partnerships and scholarship programmes to strengthen ties between younger generations.
The bilateral talks extended to international cooperation, with both leaders backing the United Nations' role in global affairs and ASEAN's regional significance. Xi welcomed Thailand's entry into BRICS, pointing toward enhanced economic collaboration.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn's visit, scheduled from February 5-8, continues with meetings in Harbin, coinciding with Chinese New Year celebrations and preparations for the 9th Asian Winter Games.
The high-level meetings highlighted the expanding strategic partnership between Thailand and China, encompassing digital economy, special economic zones, and military technology cooperation.