217 money-losing NGV stations have closed: PTT source

The source said most of the NGV stations that have ceased operations were owned by private firms or individuals who decided to turn their stations into other businesses after they saw that the income from selling natural gas for vehicles had plunged.

During the peak of the business, each private station could earn up to 100,000 baht a month, but when the popularity of alternative fuels for vehicles dropped, they earned only some 10,000 to 20,000 baht a month, according to the source.

Meanwhile, the prices of land where their NGV stations were located have been rising a lot, so these private operators decided to use the land for other businesses with higher profits, the source explained.

The source said most of the remaining 296 NGV stations are located along PTT pipelines and most are owned and operated by PTT. The company saw that building NGV stations along the pipelines was a cost-effective measure for avoiding the higher cost of gas transportation.