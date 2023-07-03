BOI steps up promotion of target industries

The BOI is confident of drawing investments of 600 billion baht this year and believes pending political factors should not hinder investments.

The BOT is preparing to propose new measures to the government to address investment obstacles and showcase Thailand's investment opportunities, which have been attracting attention from various countries, including digital and EV industries.

In the past five years (2018-2022), foreign direct investment (FDI) from China was valued at 450.085 billion baht, followed by Japan at 320.367 billion baht, Singapore at 122.332 billion baht, Hong Kong at 119.289 billion baht, and the United States at 107.026 billion baht. With the change in the Thai government this year, foreign companies are closely monitoring political developments.

According to the BOI secretary-general, Narit Therdsteerasukdi, the BOI is currently preparing an investment attraction plan to propose to the new government. The plan primarily focuses on non-tax measures to support the creation of a favourable investment environment in Thailand, such as improving the ease of doing business and promoting five target industrial clusters:

1. Bioeconomy, circular economy, and green economy (BCG)

2. Electric vehicle (EV) industry

3. Smart electronics

4. Digital industry

5. Creative economy

Additionally, the BOI will promote the establishment of international headquarters (IHQ) in Thailand and develop the workforce to support future industries and technologies, Narit said.

China-Japan road show

This year, the BOI plans investment road shows to attract investment in several countries.