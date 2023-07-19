Top sourcing trade fair Mega Show comes to Bangkok
Economic growth in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or Asean, which has been on the rise over the past several years, is attracting global attention, positioning the bloc it as a potential trade hub in the region.
Both urban expansion and exponential economic growth are helping country members, namely Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Lao PDR, and Brunei. to raise their standard of living on a continuous basis, as evidenced by their growing consumption trends.
With its increasing consumption power, Asean has emerged as a region with a substantial volume of purchasing power, making it a significant market for consumer goods and a wide range of premier lifestyle products. And Thailand has been selected as the destination for an international trade fair focused on lifestyle products.
Mega Show Bangkok 2023, which runs from today (July 19) through July 21 is an international sourcing trade fair that presents a remarkable business opportunity by showcasing a wide array of lifestyle products and the latest trendy designs from Asia. In addition to displaying gifts, domestic products, and Asian lifestyle goods that have gained global recognition, Mega Show Bangkok 2023 boasts numerous striking features that deserve attention and make it a must-visit event.
Opportunity for Thailand to emerge as the new economic hub of the region
Thailand welcomes an average of 10 million visitors annually, and it is projected to reach 20 million visitors in 2023. Situated in the heart of Asean, Thailand serves as an excellent hub for interconnecting with neighbouring countries and nations beyond. The country boasts a well-established transportation system, anchored by the Suvarnabhumi Airport, offering non-stop flights to 48 destinations worldwide. By hosting the fair in 2023, local businesses have a unique opportunity to engage with their target customers both domestically and internationally. This event serves as a catalyst for global business expansion while simultaneously enhancing Thailand’s and the Asean region's reputation, making it an ideal approach to promote tourism.
Hong Kong firm Cosmosia to ensure smooth running
Mega Show Bangkok 2023 is organised by Cosmosia Limited (Comasia), a highly acclaimed organiser based in Hong Kong. With over 30 years of experience, Comasia has established itself as a leading organiser of professional sourcing trade fairs and events, hosting successful exhibitions in Hong Kong and various countries. The company has a proven track record of creating lucrative business opportunities for both international suppliers and buyers in the Asian market, with a wide range of products, including toys, gifts, premium items, houseware, clothing and costumes, and other consumer goods.
Comasia’s credentials include organising the Hong Kong Mega Show and the Asia Lifestyle Expo. The first Asia Lifestyle Expo, held in Bangkok in August 2019, drew 337 product exhibitors from Asia and nearly 4,000 leading buyers in the industry from the region and 50 countries.
This year, the Asia Lifestyle Expo has been renamed as Mega Show Bangkok, with an expanded scope. Notably, Worldex GEC, Thailand's leading organiser, has joined forces with Comasia to enhance the organisation of Mega Show Bangkok 2023. A team of experienced executives, with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the industry, as demonstrated by their track record in managing and organising global trade fairs, can ensure the highest international standards for this event.
Over 500 booths of product exhibitors
One of the most comprehensive lifestyle products events, Mega Show Bangkok 2023 spans three days and features 500 vendors and booths, including product exhibitors from various Asian nations including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia. Additionally, the event boasts three dedicated pavilions for Taiwan and Bangladesh, as well as a Smart Green Home Zone catering to international buyers from all around the world, particularly those within the Asian continent.
The most comprehensive lifestyle product fair
Mega Show Bangkok 2023 is poised to become the foremost hub for new sourcing in the region, offering an exceptional business platform for exporters of gifts, houseware, and handicrafts from Asia. This event presents an immense business opportunity for these exporters to demonstrate a diverse range of lifestyle products on the global stage. The fair will feature an impressive array of offerings, including gifts and premiums, houseware and kitchen products, stationary, travel and sports goods, lifestyle products, smart green home zone items, outdoor decorations, furniture, and much more. Attendees can expect a comprehensive and captivating exhibition of the latest trends and innovations in the industry.
Businesses exhibiting their products at the fair include PYC Union Trading, a producer, local distributor and exporter specialising in ceramic gifts, souvenirs, houseware and aroma diffusers; Zinc TH, a producer of multifunction wireless alarm clocks; Nice & Solid Decoration, a manufacturer and exporter of furniture; JCJ, a producer and distributor of plastic kitchenware for over 30 years; and Iwatani Corporation (Thailand), a leading manufacturer and exporter of portable cooking stoves to Japan for over 54 years.
Gateway to forging alliances and embracing global trends
In addition to being a premier sourcing event, Mega Show Bangkok 2023 serves as a dynamic platform for participants to exchange market news updates and knowledge. An integral part of the event is the 2023 China-Asean (Thailand) E-Commerce Development Forum, scheduled to take place from July 19 to 20. The forum aims to create opportunities for proprietors to collaborate and establish a gateway for the development of the trading industry. It will encompass insightful seminars and fruitful business matching sessions, enabling participants to acquire valuable knowledge and seize promising business opportunities concurrently.
Mega Show Bangkok 2023 will take place from July 19 to 21, 2023 at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre, Hall 98. For more details, call (02) 664-6488 or email [email protected] or [email protected]. To access comprehensive information about the event, please visit the official website at https://www.megashowbangkok.com