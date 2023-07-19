Top sourcing trade fair Mega Show comes to Bangkok



Hong Kong firm Cosmosia to ensure smooth running

Mega Show Bangkok 2023 is organised by Cosmosia Limited (Comasia), a highly acclaimed organiser based in Hong Kong. With over 30 years of experience, Comasia has established itself as a leading organiser of professional sourcing trade fairs and events, hosting successful exhibitions in Hong Kong and various countries. The company has a proven track record of creating lucrative business opportunities for both international suppliers and buyers in the Asian market, with a wide range of products, including toys, gifts, premium items, houseware, clothing and costumes, and other consumer goods.

Comasia’s credentials include organising the Hong Kong Mega Show and the Asia Lifestyle Expo. The first Asia Lifestyle Expo, held in Bangkok in August 2019, drew 337 product exhibitors from Asia and nearly 4,000 leading buyers in the industry from the region and 50 countries.

This year, the Asia Lifestyle Expo has been renamed as Mega Show Bangkok, with an expanded scope. Notably, Worldex GEC, Thailand's leading organiser, has joined forces with Comasia to enhance the organisation of Mega Show Bangkok 2023. A team of experienced executives, with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the industry, as demonstrated by their track record in managing and organising global trade fairs, can ensure the highest international standards for this event.



Over 500 booths of product exhibitors

One of the most comprehensive lifestyle products events, Mega Show Bangkok 2023 spans three days and features 500 vendors and booths, including product exhibitors from various Asian nations including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia. Additionally, the event boasts three dedicated pavilions for Taiwan and Bangladesh, as well as a Smart Green Home Zone catering to international buyers from all around the world, particularly those within the Asian continent.



The most comprehensive lifestyle product fair

Mega Show Bangkok 2023 is poised to become the foremost hub for new sourcing in the region, offering an exceptional business platform for exporters of gifts, houseware, and handicrafts from Asia. This event presents an immense business opportunity for these exporters to demonstrate a diverse range of lifestyle products on the global stage. The fair will feature an impressive array of offerings, including gifts and premiums, houseware and kitchen products, stationary, travel and sports goods, lifestyle products, smart green home zone items, outdoor decorations, furniture, and much more. Attendees can expect a comprehensive and captivating exhibition of the latest trends and innovations in the industry.

Businesses exhibiting their products at the fair include PYC Union Trading, a producer, local distributor and exporter specialising in ceramic gifts, souvenirs, houseware and aroma diffusers; Zinc TH, a producer of multifunction wireless alarm clocks; Nice & Solid Decoration, a manufacturer and exporter of furniture; JCJ, a producer and distributor of plastic kitchenware for over 30 years; and Iwatani Corporation (Thailand), a leading manufacturer and exporter of portable cooking stoves to Japan for over 54 years.



Gateway to forging alliances and embracing global trends

In addition to being a premier sourcing event, Mega Show Bangkok 2023 serves as a dynamic platform for participants to exchange market news updates and knowledge. An integral part of the event is the 2023 China-Asean (Thailand) E-Commerce Development Forum, scheduled to take place from July 19 to 20. The forum aims to create opportunities for proprietors to collaborate and establish a gateway for the development of the trading industry. It will encompass insightful seminars and fruitful business matching sessions, enabling participants to acquire valuable knowledge and seize promising business opportunities concurrently.