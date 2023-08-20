Revenues surge at restaurant chains as dining out is back in vogue

MK Restaurant Group’s revenue rose 10% year on year to 4.435 billion baht in the second quarter, while net profit reached 459 million baht, a 4.5% increase during the same period. In the first six months, the company's revenue totaled 8.52 billion baht, up 13.5% year on year, and its net profit was 784 million baht, a 10.4% on-year increase.

MK Suki remains the group’s top earner, accounting for 75% of its revenue, followed by Yayoi (18%), and Lam Charoen (6%). Dine-in services fully recovered in the first half of the year, accounting for 85% of revenue compared to 77% in the year-ago period. Take-away accounts for 6% and delivery for 9%.

Although overall sales and profits increased, expenses rose 16% on-year in the first half to 4.77 billion baht. Wages comprised 51% of total expenses, with the rest being depreciation, rent, and utilities.

Minor International’s food unit, Minor Food, saw revenue rise to 15 billion baht in the first half of the year. Its brands include The Pizza Company, Burger King, Sizzler, Bonchon, Swensen's, and The Coffee Club. It operates a total of 2,581 outlets, with 1,300 being self-owned, and the remaining 1,281 being franchises. It has 1,943 outlets in Thailand and 638 outlets in 22 countries in Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America (Canada and Mexico).

Rising raw-material costs and soaring electricity bills hit profits at Central Restaurant Group. Still, it saw impressive growth. In the second quarter, it generated revenues of 3.17 billion baht, a 9% increase from the same period the previous year. Net profit, however, fell 2% in the period to 135 million baht. Same-store sales continued to grow by 5%, with dine-in services recovering.