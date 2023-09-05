Fitch analysts raise concerns about Thailand’s recovery amid global slowdown

However, Fitch expects Thai banks to have some headroom in ratings thanks to improved financial performance, and in some cases, expectations of government or shareholder support.

James McCormack, Fitch Rating’s managing director and global head of sovereigns, said a mild recession in the US, below-trend growth in Europe and slower-than-expected growth in China have all had an impact on the global economy. These developed economies are grappling with persistent inflation, which will remain above most countries’ targets into 2024, he said.

While the US may maintain high-interest rates to combat stubborn inflation, China’s property sector downturn is affecting confidence globally. Though both countries have introduced modest stimulus and policy easing measures, it is still unclear whether they will be enough to ensure Thailand’s target of “around 5%” growth in 2023.

McCormack noted that the global scenario is not favourable for Thailand’s growth. Merchandise exports have declined year on year since October 2022, and though tourist arrivals have increased, they still lie well below pre-pandemic levels, he said.

Despite these challenges, he said, Fitch believes that the multi-party coalition government could encourage consensus-led policymaking. However, wide-ranging views within the coalition may complicate the process and delay the 2024 fiscal budget.

Fiscal consolidation is also likely to be constrained by parties’ campaign pledges to raise social spending, which could boost short-term growth but potentially raise government debt relative to GDP unless sustainable growth can be maintained.

