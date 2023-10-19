Thailand’s land bridge project touted at Chinese forum

The Thai PM was speaking at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) held on Tuesday and Wednesday in Beijing, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the initiative that focuses on global infrastructure development.

During a high-level forum on the topic “Green Silk Road for Harmony with Nature” held at the China National Convention Centre, Srettha told the audience that a land bridge connecting the coasts of the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will complement the China’s initiative by establishing seamless and efficient transportation route in the region.

Under the concept “One Port, Two Sides”, the main infrastructure of the Land Bridge project includes deep-sea ports in Chumphon province on the Gulf of Thailand side and Ranong province on the Andaman Sea side. The connecting route between the two ports spans approximately 90 kilometres and consists of a six-lane expressway and standard gauge railway tracks. The project takes advantage of the country's geographical location as a strategic transportation and trade hub in Southeast Asia.

The land bridge project is part of the Southern Economic Corridor development programme and is expected to be completed by 2039.

Srettha expressed confidence that the land bridge project would seamlessly assimilate with the infrastructure under the Belt and Road Initiative and further complement the global transportation network. He added that Thailand is ready to cooperate with China and partners under the BRI to ensure sustainable, comprehensive and equal growth for all.