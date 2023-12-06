EEC Phase 2 aims to attract 500 billion baht in new investment

The proposal aims to attract 500 billion baht in new investments over the next 5 years, advancing the development of an additional 77 infrastructure projects worth a total of 337 billion baht.

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project, which has been the flagship of Thailand’s plans for economic development, was reinforced during the administration of former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

During the 3rd meeting of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO) on November 24, the chairman, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayacha, approved the draft master plan for the development of the Eastern Economic Corridor (2023-2027). This plan serves as the main operational framework for the EEC, aiming to integrate various units for territorial development in all dimensions: economic, social, and environmental.

This marks the continuation of the EEC development from Phase 1 (2017–2022), which had already approved investments of around 2 trillion baht. Following discussions in the meeting, various agencies will now draft operational plans and activities, along with requesting budget allocations for reconsideration in January 2024.

The actual investment target is set at 500 billion baht. EEC Secretary-General Chula Sukmanop revealed that in the recent EEC board meeting, the draft master plan for the development of the Eastern Economic Corridor (2023-2027) was approved to inform relevant agencies and initiate the drafting of operational plans and activities.