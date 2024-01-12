Chirathivat family sets up new fund to invest in hotels and real estate
The Chirathivat family, who owns the Central Retail Corporation (CRC), Thailand's largest retail conglomerate, is to set up CG Capital Advisory Ltd, a private equity fund with capital of 10 billion baht to invest in the hotel and real estate business.
The official announcement is scheduled for January 16 at 2pm at the Park Hyatt Bangkok hotel. CG Capital Advisory has been founded and is managed by Phoom Chirathivat. Investment policies and business strategies will be unveiled at the official launch event, along with details of the development of The Standard Residences Phuket Bangta, the company’s first condo project, which aims to support the growth of the tourism business.