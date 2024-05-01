Dinner talk brings Thai and Chinese entrepreneurs together

The event titled “TSC Trade Exclusive Dinner Talk 2024” was hosted by the Thai–South China Trade Subcommittee (TSC Trade) under the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand (TCC).

TSC Trade president Chaochai Jiamwijit noted that the South China region is a high-potential area, a hive of economic activities and is close to Thailand, with flights from Bangkok taking only about 2 hours.

“Thai products and foods are very popular with the more than 600 million residents in this area, which should help contribute to the country’s overall exports,” he said. “Moreover, South China is home to the Xishuangbanna prefecture, a popular tourist destination in southwestern Yunnan province that welcomes 70 million-plus arrivals each year.”

Chaochai pointed out that more than 300 Thai businesses and shops were operating in Xishuangbanna before the Covid-19 outbreak but closed as the pandemic took hold. With Covid-19 now over, the opportunity was ripe for Thai businesses to return to Xishuangbanna.