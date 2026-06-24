Gold slips below $4,100 as dollar strengthens

US-Iran progress fails to support bullion

The dollar-driven pressure outweighed support from weaker oil prices, which softened after signs of progress in talks between the United States and Iran.

The United States waived oil sanctions on Iran for 60 days from Monday after the first talks under a developing peace agreement, although fighting in Lebanon continued.

S Vice President JD Vance said talks with Iranian officials in Switzerland had laid a strong foundation for a final peace deal, while tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz began to recover after earlier disruption.

Brent crude futures fell more than 1% on Tuesday, but the drop in oil prices was not enough to offset concern over a stronger dollar and tighter US monetary policy. Investors are now waiting for the US Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, due on Thursday, for clearer signals on the interest-rate path.

Tech sell-off adds to gold pressure

The pressure on gold intensified as a heavy sell-off in US technology stocks forced some investors to reduce bullion holdings to raise cash and cover losses elsewhere in their portfolios.

Although gold is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset, it can fall during broad market sell-offs because investors often use it as a source of liquidity. The latest decline came as US Treasuries gained and a dollar gauge strengthened 0.4% on Tuesday, while Asian equities were expected to extend losses on Wednesday amid concern that the AI-driven stock-market rally had become overheated.

The tech-stock retreat added to existing pressure from persistent inflation risk and concern that the Fed may need to raise interest rates. Warsh’s hawkish tone also overshadowed the positive impact of the temporary US-Iran peace agreement signed last week, as higher borrowing costs are generally negative for precious metals that do not pay interest.

Silver and other metals also retreat

Other precious metals also came under pressure.

In Tuesday’s Reuters market round-up, spot silver dropped 4.9% to US$61.98 per ounce, platinum fell 1.2% to US$1,657.92, and palladium slipped 2.6% to US$1,232.28 (Tuesday market update; individual clock times not separately specified).

By Wednesday morning, silver was down 1.1% at US$60.86 (7.40am Singapore time / 6.40am Thailand time), while platinum and palladium were also lower. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was broadly steady at that time.

For now, gold’s next direction is likely to depend on whether US inflation data reinforces expectations of another Fed rate hike — or gives investors reason to believe the pressure from the dollar may start to ease.

Bangkokbiznews