Gold drops below US$4,000 as dollar and Fed pressure bite

Gold prices fell below US$4,000 an ounce on Wednesday, breaking through a closely watched level as a stronger US dollar and renewed expectations of higher interest rates took pressure off one of this year’s biggest market winners.

Spot gold slipped under the psychological threshold for the first time since November 2025, as dollar strength made bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The pullback came as investors reassessed the outlook for US monetary policy after the Federal Reserve struck a hawkish tone at its latest meeting. Traders have increased bets that the US central bank could raise interest rates this year, with inflation concerns linked to the Iran war adding another layer of uncertainty.