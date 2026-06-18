WHO, Thailand begin regional digital health wallet cooperation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is pressing ahead with efforts to position Thailand as a regional leader in digital health after holding the Regional Digital Health Wallets (DHW) Thailand Inception Workshop on Wednesday (June 17, 2026).

The meeting marked the start of cooperation to develop a “Digital Health Wallet”, aimed at allowing people to securely hold and manage their own health information.

The key point is that the system could also support future health-data exchange between service providers across countries.

In practical terms, patients’ records could travel with them wherever they receive treatment, allowing the information to be used anywhere in the world.

The meeting was attended by Dr Ailan Li, WHO Representative to Thailand, together with Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat, senior executives from the Ministry of Public Health, representatives from WHO headquarters, WHO Thailand and partner agencies.