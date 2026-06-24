The Wildlife Trade: A Breeding Ground for New Zoonotic Diseases

Nearly 75% of emerging human diseases originate in wildlife, with zoonotic spillovers rapidly accelerating. In wild mammals and birds globally, there are up to 1.7 million undiscovered viruses, with 850,000 capable of infecting humans.

This extreme adaptability is already on display, as SARS-CoV-2 has naturally jumped to at least 35 different animal species.

The pandemic threat stems not from wildlife itself, but from hazardous human handling throughout the supply chain. Capture and transport cause severe biological stress, crippling the animals' immune systems and causing them to shed viruses at dangerously high rates.