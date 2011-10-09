Tue, April 19, 2022

in-focus

China donates $1m to aid effort to combat floods

The Chinese government yesterday donated $1 million (Bt30 million) to help efforts to combat the effects of the floods.

Gao Wenkuan, economic and commercial counsellor at the Chinese Embassy, yesterday presented the money along with donated items worth another 10 million yuan (Bt50 million) on behalf of the Chinese government to Flood-Relief Operations Command director and Justice Minister Pracha Promnok.

Related News

Published : October 09, 2011

By : The Nation on Sunday

Related News

US nationals can travel to Thailand as Covid alert level lowered

Published : Apr 19, 2022

Jurin steps down as head of two women's panels, stays on as Democrat leader

Published : Apr 19, 2022

Don’t bin your old mobile phone – there’s treasure behind the plastic

Published : Apr 19, 2022

Suchatvee’s bid for Bangkok governorship ‘hit by Prinn sex cases’

Published : Apr 19, 2022

Latest News

US nationals can travel to Thailand as Covid alert level lowered

Published : Apr 19, 2022

Jurin steps down as head of two women's panels, stays on as Democrat leader

Published : Apr 19, 2022

Soft power a key part of national strategy as influencers fly the Thai flag

Published : Apr 19, 2022

Don’t bin your old mobile phone – there’s treasure behind the plastic

Published : Apr 19, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.