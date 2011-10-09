China donates $1m to aid effort to combat floods

Gao Wenkuan, economic and commercial counsellor at the Chinese Embassy, yesterday presented the money along with donated items worth another 10 million yuan (Bt50 million) on behalf of the Chinese government to Flood-Relief Operations Command director and Justice Minister Pracha Promnok.
Published : October 09, 2011
By : The Nation on Sunday
