Tue, January 11, 2022

App launched to help Thai women abroad

The Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development (DWF) says Thais, especially women, planning to travel or stay in other countries can download the “Yingthai” smart-phone application or visit the website www.yingthai.net for information on living aboard and ways to get help.

The website and the application, available in both iOS and Android, were introduced by DWF chief Lertpanya Buranabundit during an briefing on Thursday for 100 Thai women and transvestites who were about to travel to other countries. 
The event included 100 officials and women rights advocates at the Learning and Training Centre for Older People in Chon Buri.

