53 foreigners nabbed in Mae Hong Son for running fake investment call centre

In a crackdown on Sunday, Mae Hong Son police arrested 53 foreigners for allegedly running a fraudulent investment scheme, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) announced on Monday.

RTP said police had learned of several foreigners entering Thailand illegally and setting up shop at the Ban Rak Thai resort in Mae Hong Son’s Muang district.

Locals notified police of the group over concerns they may be Covid-19 spreaders.

Police spent more than a month investigating the group before launching the raid. The police bureau said the group had booked the entire resort and even hired some locals to work as bodyguards.

Of the 53 arrested, 40 are Chinese nationals, 12 are from Myanmar and one is a Filipino. Police also seized more than 300 phones, computers and other assets.

Apart from fraud, 52 of the detainees were charged for entering Thailand illegally, while one was charged for overstaying.

Police also found cartons of cigarettes and decks of cards that had been smuggled into the country.

Published : June 21, 2021

By : The Nation

