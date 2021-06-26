Saturday, July 17, 2021

Shortage of personnel hits Covid testing service at many Bangkok hospitals

Several hospitals in Bangkok and vicinity have suspended Covid-19 testing due to shortage of personnel, as they had to also deal with several cases in their workplace.

The hospitals that have suspended the Covid-19 tests are: Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun,Vibhavadi, Mali Interdisciplinary Hospital, Paolo, Nakornthon, Mahachai, Phyathai 2 (ARI Clinic), Princ Suvarnabhumi and Synphaet Ramintra.

The test service was suspended from the middle of this week. The resumption date has not been announced.

Published : June 26, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
