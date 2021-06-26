Shortage of personnel hits Covid testing service at many Bangkok hospitals

The hospitals that have suspended the Covid-19 tests are: Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun,Vibhavadi, Mali Interdisciplinary Hospital, Paolo, Nakornthon, Mahachai, Phyathai 2 (ARI Clinic), Princ Suvarnabhumi and Synphaet Ramintra.
The test service was suspended from the middle of this week. The resumption date has not been announced.
Published : June 26, 2021
By : The Nation
