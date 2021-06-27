Saturday, July 17, 2021

New Covid restrictions announced for Bangkok and 10 provinces

The Royal Gazette website on Saturday announced measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla provinces.

The announcement, signed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, was in line with Section 9 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation BE 2548 (2005).

The new measures, which will come into effect on Monday, require that:

1. Construction sites must close for 30 days in order to contain the spread of virus.

2. Restaurants must provide only take home services.

3. Department stores, shopping malls and community malls can be open until 9pm, but they must close theatres, cinemas, water parks and food courts, increase the distance between waiting seats and improve the efficiency of air ventilation systems.

4. Hotels, exhibition centres, convention centres and exhibition venues can remain open as usual, but they must refrain from holding meetings, seminars and catering.

5. People must refrain from gatherings of over 20 persons without permission.

Published : June 27, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
