New Covid restrictions announced for Bangkok and 10 provinces

The new measures, which will come into effect on Monday, require that:

1. Construction sites must close for 30 days in order to contain the spread of virus.

2. Restaurants must provide only take home services.

3. Department stores, shopping malls and community malls can be open until 9pm, but they must close theatres, cinemas, water parks and food courts, increase the distance between waiting seats and improve the efficiency of air ventilation systems.

4. Hotels, exhibition centres, convention centres and exhibition venues can remain open as usual, but they must refrain from holding meetings, seminars and catering.

5. People must refrain from gatherings of over 20 persons without permission.