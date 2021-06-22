Indonesia passes 2 million cases amid record daily rise

The national COVID-19 task force also reported 294 new deaths from COVID-19 on the same day, taking the total to 54,956. Meanwhile, a total of 1.8 million patients have recovered.

According to the official count, the number of active cases has risen by 5,009 to 147,728.

Jakarta recorded the highest single-day jump in the archipelago on Monday with 5,014 additional cases. Significant surges were also reported in Central Java and West Java with 3,252 and 2,719 cases, respectively.

The country has seen surges of COVID-19 cases in several regions of the country. The rising case numbers have occurred in the weeks following increased mobility during the Idul Fitri holidays.



Authorities also suspect that transmission was likely exacerbated by the more transmissible Delta variant, which has been detected in Jakarta, Central Java and East Java.

While regions have been attempting various measures to curb the spread of the virus, the government has no plans for another round of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB), let alone full lockdowns, and instead insists on implementing the more lenient micro-scale public activity restrictions (PPKM Mikro).

On Monday, Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto announced several tighter restrictions under the PPKM Mikro aimed at reducing people’s mobility, to curb the virus transmission, such as reducing the number of people allowed to work from offices and limiting restaurant operating hours to 8 p.m. (kuk)