Saturday, July 17, 2021

Thailand breaks its own record with 75 deaths, 7,058 new cases

Thailand’s daily caseload hit a brand new high on Thursday with 75 deaths and 7,058 new cases, pushing the total infections and deaths in the country to 308,230 and 2,462 respectively.

Of the new cases, 5,249 were tested in hospitals, 1,732 found through proactive testing, 68 tested positive in prisons and nine came from overseas.

Bangkok led the list again with 2,212 cases, followed by Samut Prakan (565), Samut Sakhon (517), Chonburi (290), Pathum Thani (229), Songkhla (213), Nonthaburi (180), Pattani (175), Prachuap Khiri Khan (150) and Yala (146).

Meanwhile, 4,978 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 308,230 infections, 236,149 have recovered and been discharged, 69,619 are still in hospitals, and 2,462 have died.

Separately, another 248,933 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 42,642 were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 11,619,618.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Thursday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 185.84 million, 170.09 million of whom have recovered, 11.74 million are active cases (77,686 in severe condition) and 4.01 million have died (up by 8,269).

Thailand ranks 64th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.64 million, followed by India with 30.7 million, Brazil with 18.9 million, France with 5.79 million, and Russia 5.68 million.

Published : July 08, 2021

By : The Nation

