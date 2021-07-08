Thailand breaks its own record with 75 deaths, 7,058 new cases

Of the new cases, 5,249 were tested in hospitals, 1,732 found through proactive testing, 68 tested positive in prisons and nine came from overseas.

Bangkok led the list again with 2,212 cases, followed by Samut Prakan (565), Samut Sakhon (517), Chonburi (290), Pathum Thani (229), Songkhla (213), Nonthaburi (180), Pattani (175), Prachuap Khiri Khan (150) and Yala (146).

Meanwhile, 4,978 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 308,230 infections, 236,149 have recovered and been discharged, 69,619 are still in hospitals, and 2,462 have died.