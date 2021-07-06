Saturday, July 17, 2021

Reopening of Samui, Pha-ngan and Tao confirmed for July 15

Three resort islands in Surat Thani – Samui, Pha-ngan and Tao – will reopen for foreign tourists from July 15 under the “Samui Plus Model” scheme, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, secretary-general of the Prime Minister's Office, said international tourism was ready to resume on the islands as 71.4 per cent of residents (89,000 people) had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Conditions for entry are similar to those imposed by the Phuket Sandbox scheme, which launched on July 1. During the first 7 days, all foreign visitors stay on Samui, though they will be permitted to travel around the island on sealed routes. After their first week, tourists can travel freely around Samui and also to Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao.

They will be tested Covid-19 three times: on their day of arrival, on day six or seven, and on day 12 or 13.

Published : July 06, 2021

By : The Nation

