Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

No casualties from fire in Rajavithi Hospital

In what is seen as increasing instances of blazes in recent days, a fire was reported at Bangkoks Rajavithi Hospital on Saturday.

There were no reports of casualties.

At 10.02am, the traffic radio channel “FM91 Trafficpro” reported that a fire had broken out on the 10th floor of Sirindhorn Building of the hospital in Ratchathewi district.

The fire was reportedly put out by 10.15am by firefighters and rescue staff.

As of the press time, the cause of the fire was under investigation.

On Tuesday, an explosion and blast rocked a factory in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province. It took around 26 hours to bring the blaze under control.

On the same day, another fire broke out at a hotel supply factory in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district.

Published : July 10, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailand
