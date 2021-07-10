No casualties from fire in Rajavithi Hospital

There were no reports of casualties.

At 10.02am, the traffic radio channel “FM91 Trafficpro” reported that a fire had broken out on the 10th floor of Sirindhorn Building of the hospital in Ratchathewi district.

The fire was reportedly put out by 10.15am by firefighters and rescue staff.

As of the press time, the cause of the fire was under investigation.

On Tuesday, an explosion and blast rocked a factory in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province. It took around 26 hours to bring the blaze under control.

On the same day, another fire broke out at a hotel supply factory in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district.