Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Netizens mourn death of teen firefighting volunteer in Samut Prakan blast

Netizens have been mourning the death of Korasit Roaphan, a 19-year-old firefighting volunteer of Somdet Chaophraya Emergency Rescue Unit who helped fight the blaze in Samut Prakan province.

The explosion and fire occurred in a foam factory in Bang Phli district on Monday.

The blast occurred at around 2.50am on Monday at the Ming Dih Chemical Co factory in Soi King Kaew 21 in Rachathewa subdistrict.

Firefighters successfully controlled the flames on Tuesday morning after battling them for over 26 hours.

Korasit was reportedly the only fatality from this incident, while 20 people were injured, 70 houses and 15 vehicles were damaged.

Residents within a 5-kilometre radius of the factory were ordered to evacuate.

Korasit made his final Facebook post at 10.26am on Monday when he shared the news of the explosion from the Facebook page of Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

Thousands of netizens mourned his death. They thanked him for his service and expressed their condolences to his family.

A colleague of Korasit posted that he was a hardworking volunteer who had been on several rescue and firefighting missions. Another colleague said that Korasit was his hero and that his untimely death is the hardest to bear.

Published : July 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.