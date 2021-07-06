Netizens mourn death of teen firefighting volunteer in Samut Prakan blast

The explosion and fire occurred in a foam factory in Bang Phli district on Monday.

The blast occurred at around 2.50am on Monday at the Ming Dih Chemical Co factory in Soi King Kaew 21 in Rachathewa subdistrict.

Firefighters successfully controlled the flames on Tuesday morning after battling them for over 26 hours.

Korasit was reportedly the only fatality from this incident, while 20 people were injured, 70 houses and 15 vehicles were damaged.

Residents within a 5-kilometre radius of the factory were ordered to evacuate.

Korasit made his final Facebook post at 10.26am on Monday when he shared the news of the explosion from the Facebook page of Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

Thousands of netizens mourned his death. They thanked him for his service and expressed their condolences to his family.

A colleague of Korasit posted that he was a hardworking volunteer who had been on several rescue and firefighting missions. Another colleague said that Korasit was his hero and that his untimely death is the hardest to bear.