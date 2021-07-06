Saturday, July 17, 2021

Firefighters busy again as blaze tears through Bangkok hotel supply factory

A fire broke out at a hotel supply factory in Bangkok Lat Krabang district on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the Floral Manufacturing Group plant at Lat Krabang Industrial Estate's zone 3 in the eastern part of the city.

The fire is the second blaze to have erupted in the area in the past two days, after an inferno at a plastics factory just over the border in Samut Prakan killed one firefighter before being extinguished earlier on Tuesday.

