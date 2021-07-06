Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Volunteer firefighter hailed as hero after losing life in Samut Prakan inferno

The body of Korasit Roaphan, a 19-year-old volunteer firefighter who died battling a chemical blaze in Samut Prakan on Monday, was taken to Bangkok’s Wat Thung Khru for funeral rites on Tuesday.

Korasit, from the Somdet Chaophraya Emergency Rescue Unit, participated in efforts to extinguish the fire after an explosion at Ming Dih Chemical factory in Bang Phli district on Monday.

He was the only fatality reported from the incident, which also injured around 40 people and damaged 70 houses and 15 vehicles.

Thousands of netizens mourned his death, thanking him for his brave service and expressing their condolences to his family.

Volunteer firefighter hailed as hero after losing life in Samut Prakan inferno

 

Volunteer firefighter hailed as hero after losing life in Samut Prakan inferno

Volunteer firefighter hailed as hero after losing life in Samut Prakan inferno Volunteer firefighter hailed as hero after losing life in Samut Prakan inferno Volunteer firefighter hailed as hero after losing life in Samut Prakan inferno Volunteer firefighter hailed as hero after losing life in Samut Prakan inferno Volunteer firefighter hailed as hero after losing life in Samut Prakan inferno Volunteer firefighter hailed as hero after losing life in Samut Prakan inferno

Published : July 06, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Netizens mourn death of teen firefighting volunteer in Samut Prakan blast

Published : July 06, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.