Volunteer firefighter hailed as hero after losing life in Samut Prakan inferno

Korasit, from the Somdet Chaophraya Emergency Rescue Unit, participated in efforts to extinguish the fire after an explosion at Ming Dih Chemical factory in Bang Phli district on Monday.

He was the only fatality reported from the incident, which also injured around 40 people and damaged 70 houses and 15 vehicles.

Thousands of netizens mourned his death, thanking him for his brave service and expressing their condolences to his family.