Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

One-kilometre area near factory blast site off limits for public

The Pollution Control Department on Friday declared Soi King Kaew 19 through 25 in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district as a restricted area to facilitate work in eliminating chemical residues after the blast at a foam factory.

The fiery explosion early last Monday at the Ming Dih Chemical Co factory in Soi King Kaew 21 in Rachathewa subdistrict forced the evacuation of residents living within a 5-kilometre radius of the factory. Firefighters needed 26 hours to subdue the flames.

“The area within 1 kilometre radius from the blast site -- from Soi King Kaew 19 to 25 -- is now off limits. People who live in this area are not yet allowed to return to their homes until further notice,” department director-general Attapol Charoenchansa said on Friday.

One-kilometre area near factory blast site off limits for public

“The department is working to eliminate styrene and formaldehyde that are still found in the areas. We will also use other kinds of chemicals to make the chemical residue in the area non-flammable to prevent future combustion and explosion while officials are working.

“We have tested the air quality level within one to 20 kilometres from the factory and it is still at a safe level,” he added.

Attapol added that KO Health Ltd has donated 100kg of microbial enzymes to help eliminate the burning and chemical smell around the blast site.

“The department mixed the microbial enzymes with 10,000 litres of water and sprayed it over the ground and water resources in the areas,” he said.

“These microbial enzymes are certified by World Health Organization as safe for humans, animals and plants. It helps reduce the chemical smell as well as helps make water in canals clearer.”

Published : July 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Disposal of chemical at Samut Prakan blast site to take 5-10 days

Published : July 10, 2021

4-5 barrels of chemical found at Samut Prakan factory to be disposed of safely

Published : July 07, 2021

Lawyers Council plans to file class-action lawsuit against Samut Prakan factory over chemical explosion

Published : July 08, 2021

Prayut grateful to agencies for quenching Bang Phli inferno

Published : July 06, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.