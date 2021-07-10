One-kilometre area near factory blast site off limits for public

The fiery explosion early last Monday at the Ming Dih Chemical Co factory in Soi King Kaew 21 in Rachathewa subdistrict forced the evacuation of residents living within a 5-kilometre radius of the factory. Firefighters needed 26 hours to subdue the flames.

“The area within 1 kilometre radius from the blast site -- from Soi King Kaew 19 to 25 -- is now off limits. People who live in this area are not yet allowed to return to their homes until further notice,” department director-general Attapol Charoenchansa said on Friday.

“The department is working to eliminate styrene and formaldehyde that are still found in the areas. We will also use other kinds of chemicals to make the chemical residue in the area non-flammable to prevent future combustion and explosion while officials are working.

“We have tested the air quality level within one to 20 kilometres from the factory and it is still at a safe level,” he added.

Attapol added that KO Health Ltd has donated 100kg of microbial enzymes to help eliminate the burning and chemical smell around the blast site.

“The department mixed the microbial enzymes with 10,000 litres of water and sprayed it over the ground and water resources in the areas,” he said.

“These microbial enzymes are certified by World Health Organization as safe for humans, animals and plants. It helps reduce the chemical smell as well as helps make water in canals clearer.”