Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Lawyers Council plans to file class-action lawsuit against Samut Prakan factory over chemical explosion

The Samut Prakan Lawyers Council aims to pursue legal action against Ming Dih Chemical Co for negligence that caused the explosion at its factory in Bang Phli district on Monday, resulting in one death, injuries, damage to property and possible chemical leftover that may have long-term effects.

The fiery explosion occurred early in the morning at Ming Dih Chemical’s foam factory on Soi King Kaew 21 in Rachathewa subdistrict. Residents within a 5-kilometre radius of the factory were ordered to evacuate to avoid danger or inhaling harmful substances. Firefighters successfully brought the flames under control on Tuesday morning after spending more than 26 hours fighting it.

The incident resulted in one death of a firefighting volunteer, injured 40 and damaged over 100 houses in surrounding areas.

“We have set up six public service units around the blast site, where affected people can sign up to file a class-action lawsuit,” said Lawyers Council president Phumset Phutthawong on Wednesday. “We have also provided a QR code so people can scan and conveniently fill out the form online.”

Lawyers Council plans to file class-action lawsuit against Samut Prakan factory over chemical explosion

Phumset recommended that those who have been injured by the explosion should immediately see a doctor and attach a doctor’s note or evidence of treatment with their forms.

“Those whose property was damaged should make a list, including the price of the property,” he said.

“The council will investigate the long-term effect of chemical substances that could be contaminating the air and water around the blast site,” he added. “This may take years of study as we do not know how long the chemicals can build up in the human body before any symptoms are displayed.”

Published : July 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Taiwanese businesses raise THB2.5m to help victims of chemical inferno

Published : July 07, 2021

4-5 barrels of chemical found at Samut Prakan factory to be disposed of safely

Published : July 07, 2021

Volunteer firefighter hailed as hero after losing life in Samut Prakan inferno

Published : July 06, 2021

Chemical blaze put out but toxic residue lingers

Published : July 06, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.