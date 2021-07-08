Lawyers Council plans to file class-action lawsuit against Samut Prakan factory over chemical explosion

The fiery explosion occurred early in the morning at Ming Dih Chemical’s foam factory on Soi King Kaew 21 in Rachathewa subdistrict. Residents within a 5-kilometre radius of the factory were ordered to evacuate to avoid danger or inhaling harmful substances. Firefighters successfully brought the flames under control on Tuesday morning after spending more than 26 hours fighting it.

The incident resulted in one death of a firefighting volunteer, injured 40 and damaged over 100 houses in surrounding areas.

“We have set up six public service units around the blast site, where affected people can sign up to file a class-action lawsuit,” said Lawyers Council president Phumset Phutthawong on Wednesday. “We have also provided a QR code so people can scan and conveniently fill out the form online.”