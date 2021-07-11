Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Oxygen distributor offers free supplies to rescue foundations for Covid patients

Lotus Oxygen 1992, an oxygen distributor, is offering free oxygen to rescue foundations in a bid to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the company said rescue foundations could fill up their oxygen tanks at its three branches -- Udomsuk 60, Bang Phli and Ban Bueng -- without any charges.

The company's Facebook post later went viral among netizens, while some netizens wanted to offer donations to the company.

The company, however, said it does not accept any donations right now.

 

Meanwhile, the company added that it had limited the purchase of oxygen tanks to three tanks per household in order to prevent hoarding.

Published : July 11, 2021

By : The Nation

