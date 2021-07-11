Oxygen distributor offers free supplies to rescue foundations for Covid patients

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the company said rescue foundations could fill up their oxygen tanks at its three branches -- Udomsuk 60, Bang Phli and Ban Bueng -- without any charges.
The company's Facebook post later went viral among netizens, while some netizens wanted to offer donations to the company.
The company, however, said it does not accept any donations right now.
Meanwhile, the company added that it had limited the purchase of oxygen tanks to three tanks per household in order to prevent hoarding.
Published : July 11, 2021
By : The Nation
