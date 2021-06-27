Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Lack of medical assistance for Covid-infected worker raises concerns

A Facebook post of a Covid-19 infected worker waiting for medical personnel to pick him up in front of a dormitory in Pathum Thani province went viral among netizens on Saturday.

A famous Facebook page said he had waited for three days after being abandoned by the dormitory owner.

Netizens have expressed concern over the Covid-19 patient's safety.

"Recently, Poh Teck Tung Foundation rescuers had taken the patient to receive medical treatment," the page said.

Thailand is currently facing a shortage of medical personnel and beds as the number of Covid-19 cases continued to increase.

Thailand logged 3,995 Covid-19 cases and 42 deaths on Sunday. Meanwhile, 2,253 patients had recovered and been discharged in the past 24 hours.

Published : June 27, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
