Lack of medical assistance for Covid-infected worker raises concerns

A famous Facebook page said he had waited for three days after being abandoned by the dormitory owner.
Netizens have expressed concern over the Covid-19 patient's safety.
"Recently, Poh Teck Tung Foundation rescuers had taken the patient to receive medical treatment," the page said.
Thailand is currently facing a shortage of medical personnel and beds as the number of Covid-19 cases continued to increase.
Thailand logged 3,995 Covid-19 cases and 42 deaths on Sunday. Meanwhile, 2,253 patients had recovered and been discharged in the past 24 hours.
Published : June 27, 2021
By : The Nation
