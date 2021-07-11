Indonesia faces shortage of medical oxygen with surging COVID-19 cases.

What's more, the lack of oxygen stockpile is caused by the limited number of tubes which are not easy to produce. As a result, oxygen cylinders become scarce and expensive.

"Another problem is that there are people who are not sick, but they just keep oxygen tubes at homes. Some even keep oxygen stocks of up to four tubes. That will affect small clinics that need oxygen cylinders because they are so scarce," she said.

Coordinator for the implementation of the emergency public activity restrictions (locally known as PPKM) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan admitted at a press conference on Tuesday that the oxygen supply was insufficient to meet the needs.

Luhut, who is also the Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, said the current availability of oxygen based on calculations is capable of serving 5,000 cases per day, or even 60,000-70,000 cases per day if the worst happens.

He also explained that the government has diverted 100 percent of industrial oxygen for health.



"We order that this oxygen is purely used to help people who are isolated and in intensive care. While for the ones with mild symptoms, we use oxygen concentrators," the minister added.

Luhut further said the government has prepared for a worst-case scenario if the number of COVID-19 cases increases to 40,000 or more with supplies of oxygen and medicines to hospitals.

Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang has consulted with the Indonesian Industrial Gas Association (AGII) to ensure the supply of medical oxygen gas to hospitals which treat COVID-19 patients.

"I have coordinated with the association and they are committed to maintaining the supply of oxygen to hospitals in the midst of rising demands due to the increase in COVID-19 cases," Gumiwang said.