Dozens of coronavirus patients die in Indonesian hospital amid oxygen shortages

Sixty-three patients died between Saturday and early Sunday at the Dr. Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta city, CNN reported, citing a statement released by the hospital.

The hospital's oxygen supply was replenished as of early Sunday morning. But the episode highlighted the strain Indonesia's hospitals are experiencing amid a variant-driven surge of infections and a sluggish vaccination campaign. Indonesia's geography - consisting of a string of islands between the Pacific and Indian oceans - has also complicated the distribution of critical medical supplies, including oxygen.

"Due to an increase of three to four times in the amount [of oxygen] needed, the distribution has been hampered," said Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, according to the Associated Press.

The deadly shortage in Yogyakarta came after Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said last week that the government had guaranteed oxygen for covid-19 patients. He also told CNBC that Indonesia had "learned from our neighbors" about the threat of oxygen scarcity and that the country had capacity to ramp up oxygen production.

However, oxygen "is not well spread," he said, "because the factories are mostly located in west Java and east Java, not in central Java. That is where . . . we see the lack of oxygen, because of distribution issues rather than supply issues."