Citizens call for regular checking of factory safety systems: poll

The explosion at a foam factory in the Bang Phli district on July 5 forced the evacuation of residents in a 5km radius of the blast site.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that at least 70 houses and 15 vehicles were damaged in the explosion. One firefighting volunteer died and 20 people were injured.

The online survey was conducted between June 6 and 9 on 1,266 respondents nationwide.