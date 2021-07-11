Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Citizens call for regular checking of factory safety systems: poll

The government should pay more attention to disaster prevention and mitigation, according to Suan Dusit Poll opinion survey on Sunday following last weeks deadly explosion and inferno at a factory in Samut Prakan province.

The explosion at a foam factory in the Bang Phli district on July 5 forced the evacuation of residents in a 5km radius of the blast site.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that at least 70 houses and 15 vehicles were damaged in the explosion. One firefighting volunteer died and 20 people were injured.

The online survey was conducted between June 6 and 9 on 1,266 respondents nationwide.

Folllwing were the public's responses to key poll questions:

▪︎ Views about the Bang Phli chemical inferno (multiple choice):

- 88.54 per cent said the incident had caused enormous damage;

- 83.87 per cent said firefighters took too much time to put out the flames due to lack of equipment;

- 82.13 per cent said the process to tackle the incident was slow.

▪︎ Cause of the explosion (multiple choice):

- 67.02 per cent said chemical leakage;

- 63.95 per cent blamed errors in the security system;

- 51.66 per cent said fire.

▪︎ What the government should do (multiple choice):

- 92.00 per cent said security systems of factories must be checked periodically;

- 89.78 per cent called for checking victims' health and relieving their sufferings;

- 78.45 per cent sought evacuation guidelines.

▪︎ Lessons from the incident (multiple choice):

- 69.99 per cent said paying more attention to disaster prevention and mitigation;

- 68.96 per cent said issuing plans to deal with emergency cases;

- 62.23 per cent said issuing guidelines to manage residue systematically.

▪︎ Level of satisfaction with government agencies' efforts to tackle the incident:

- 39.38 per cent were somehow dissatisfied;

- 30.71 per cent were somehow satisfied;

- 27.13 per cent were dissatisfied;

- 2.78 per cent were satisfied.

Suan Dusit Poll analyst Pornphan Buathong said fires and explosions at Thai factories so far prove the failure in urban planning, security systems and regulations.

"Therefore, the government should improve the disaster prevention and mitigation to be more effective, otherwise similar incidents will occur in the future," she said.

Dr Pornthida Thepprasit, director of the Environment Centre at Suan Dusit University's Faculty of Science and Technology, advised the government to improve urban planning laws and emergency plans, as well as make a Pollutant Release and Transfer Register database system, to facilitate the operation of related agencies and reduce loss of lives and properties.

"Most importantly, the government should create awareness related to environment and pollution among villagers and workers, as well as enhance the potential of rescuers and firefighters to be ready to deal with emergency issues," she said.

Published : July 11, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Lawyers Council plans to file class-action lawsuit against Samut Prakan factory over chemical explosion

Published : July 08, 2021

4-5 barrels of chemical found at Samut Prakan factory to be disposed of safely

Published : July 07, 2021

Volunteer firefighter hailed as hero after losing life in Samut Prakan inferno

Published : July 06, 2021

Chemical blaze put out but toxic residue lingers

Published : July 06, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.