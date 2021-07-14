No foreign tourists on first day of Samui reopening

Only 11 foreigners – all members of the media – will take the Bangkok Airways flight from Bangkok to Samui on Thursday, according to the Koh Samui Tourism Promotion Association.

"We do not expect a lot of travellers to visit Thailand in the third quarter this year as the rise in the country's daily Covid-19 cases would affect their confidence," association chairman Ratchaporn Poolsawas said on Wednesday.

"However, what we can do is start tourist operations in line with standard procedure in a bid to stimulate the country's tourism."

He expects Thailand's Covid-19 caseload to fall in the fourth quarter, boosting confidence among Thai and foreign travellers.