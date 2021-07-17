Saturday, July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

People in a district in Kalasin province have shown their resourcefulness by helping a local hospital deal with shortage of beds.

The Sahatsakhan district locals are reportedly making patient beds from natural materials.

On Saturday, Sahatsakhan chief Waewta Naratat told the press that she was asked by the field hospital to procure more beds, as it had not received additional beds.

In order to solve the problem of bed shortage, Waewta came up with the idea of making the beds, so she urged locals to look for required materials from the woods in their area.

She added that the hospital would open from July 19 with 53 beds.

The report did not mention the number of beds the locals had already finished making.

