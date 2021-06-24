Saturday, July 17, 2021

Bed shortage forces Chulalongkorn Hospital to suspend Covid-19 tests

Chulalongkorn Hospital has suspended its Covid-19 test services from Thursday to Sunday due to a shortage of beds.

Prof Dr Thiravat Hemachudha, head of the hospital’s centre for emerging infectious diseases, said on his Facebook page that the hospital was facing bed shortage as they have also had to treat people who tested positive for Covid-19.

He expected other hospitals to face the same situation.

“Covid-19 screening since last year showed that the government cannot contain the spread of the coronavirus as more patients have developed severe symptoms,” Thiravat said.

He also warned vaccinated people not to lower their guard against Covid-19 as they still carry the risk of becoming infected.

“Everyone in hospitals is at risk of infection even if they do not develop any symptoms,” he added.

Published : June 24, 2021

By : The Nation

