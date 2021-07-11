Home or community treatment for Covid patients requesting beds under NHSO

NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thammathat-Aree said community clinics would be responsible for treating Covid-19 patients in the area.

"This move will enable patients to receive medical treatment faster without fear of developing severe symptoms," he said.

He said home or community isolation was not an abandoning of patients, but instead they will be treated at home, in the temple pavilion, or a school auditorium just as in a hospital.

"Community clinics will send thermometer, pulse oximeter, Fah Talai Jone (​andrographis paniculata) drugs and meals to patients to ensure that they can undergo isolation without the risk of spreading the virus," he explained.

"Meanwhile, clinics will contact patients via video call to evaluate their symptoms every day."

He said patients who develop severe symptoms will be sent to the hospital once beds are available.

"Community clinics will send Favipiravir to patients for treating themselves while waiting for available beds," he said.