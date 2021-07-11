Saturday, July 17, 2021

Home or community treatment for Covid patients requesting beds under NHSO

Covid-19 patients who request beds in Greater Bangkok via the National Health Security Office (NHSO) hotline 1330 will receive medical treatment at home or at a venue in their community from Monday.

NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thammathat-Aree said community clinics would be responsible for treating Covid-19 patients in the area.

"This move will enable patients to receive medical treatment faster without fear of developing severe symptoms," he said.

He said home or community isolation was not an abandoning of patients, but instead they will be treated at home, in the temple pavilion, or a school auditorium just as in a hospital.

"Community clinics will send thermometer, pulse oximeter, Fah Talai Jone (​andrographis paniculata) drugs and meals to patients to ensure that they can undergo isolation without the risk of spreading the virus," he explained.

"Meanwhile, clinics will contact patients via video call to evaluate their symptoms every day."

He said patients who develop severe symptoms will be sent to the hospital once beds are available.

"Community clinics will send Favipiravir to patients for treating themselves while waiting for available beds," he said.

He added that the NHSO would cooperate with the Urban Institute for Disease Prevention and Control and Mahidol University's Faculty of Medical Technology on conducting proactive tests across the capital from Wednesday.

"The office aimed to conduct tests on 10,000 people per day, while those who test positive for Covid-19 will undergo home or community isolation as well," he added.

Published : July 11, 2021

By : The Nation

