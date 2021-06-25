Bangkok opens almost 600 more hospital beds as virus toll rises

After meeting with public health agencies at City Hall on Friday, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said 40 beds will be added to Ratchaphiphat Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) by July 10.

Meanwhile, another 70 beds will be available at Bangkhunthian Geriatric Hospital, and more than 300 at Ratchaphiphat field hospital.

"A total of 596 beds will be made available for Covid-19 patients at risk of developing severe symptoms," he said.