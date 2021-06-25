Saturday, July 17, 2021

Bangkok opens almost 600 more hospital beds as virus toll rises

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said on Friday it would add almost 600 hospital beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, as the worsening outbreak threatens to overwhelm hospitals. The capital recorded 20 deaths and 1,142 new cases on Friday.

After meeting with public health agencies at City Hall on Friday, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said 40 beds will be added to Ratchaphiphat Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) by July 10.

Meanwhile, another 70 beds will be available at Bangkhunthian Geriatric Hospital, and more than 300 at Ratchaphiphat field hospital.

"A total of 596 beds will be made available for Covid-19 patients at risk of developing severe symptoms," he said.

 

He added that the BMA is speeding up cooperation with hospitals to set up more hospitels to accommodate less severely ill patients.

Published : June 25, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
